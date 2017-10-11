U.S. drone strike kills top Nusra leaders in Syria's Idlib
October 11, 2017 - 16:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A combat drone of the United States Air Force has targeted a gathering of top military leaders for the Al-Qaeda-linked Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) militant group, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to sources, the USAF drone identified and hit a Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham headquarters building north of the town of Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib province.
The American drone strike reportedly killed five of the top brass belonging to the jihadist faction.
The U.S. is claiming that one Abu Al-Baraa Al-Aurdni, a highly-placed emir and military commander for the militant group who is of Jordanian nationality is among the dead.
Top stories
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
John Heffern, a veteran diplomat, is currently the acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
Partner news
Latest news
2019 UEFA qualifiers: Armenia's U21 team defeated by Austria With a score of 0:5, the Austrians netted all the goals in the second half of the game, placing Armenia on the third spot.
Amazon unveils its first Kindle Oasis waterproof eBook Hailing it as the "most advanced Kindle e-reader ever," the next-generation Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, with a rating of IPX8.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is so much better than last season - pundit Nigel Winterburn says it is because he is playing in the position he became accustomed with at Dortmund.
New funicular to boost development of tourism in Armenia's south An initial batch of $6.1 million will be invested in the project which will benefit the development of tourism in the region.