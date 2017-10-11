Henrikh Mkhitaryan is so much better than last season - pundit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan's positional change at Manchester United is a big reason why he is performing so well this season, English former professional footballer Nigel Winterburn has said, according to The Express.

After joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016, the Armenian gradually became a key part of the side later in his debut campaign but fans have really started to see his best this term.

Only David Silva has more assists in the first seven Premier League games of the season than Mkhitaryan.

Winterburn says it is because he is playing in the position he became accustomed with at Dortmund.

“I think he’s an outstanding player,” Winterburn said on Sky Sports of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“We’ve seen a little bit of a different role for him, he’s played in the hole as well for Manchester United, in behind the main striker.

“With that he can switch and go out to the right-hand side, if (Juan) Mata’s playing then Mata can come and play in the hole.

“I think with Manchester United they’ve got so much versatility up front now."