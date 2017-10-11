2019 UEFA qualifiers: Armenia's U21 team defeated by Austria

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's U21 football team was defeated by the Austrians in the qualifying round of the 2019 UEFA European Championship in Yerevan.

A total of 12 teams will play in the tournament, with thefinal round set to be hosted in Italy and San Marino in mid-2019.

With a score of 0:5, the Austrians netted all the goals in the second half of the game, placing Armenia on the third spot with seven points overall.

Serbia leads Group 7 with 9 points, followed by Russia (7 points), Armenia, Austria (6 points), Gibraltar (6 points), and Macedonia (3 points).