Henrikh Mkhitaryan in starting 11 of biggest names to miss FIFA Cup
October 12, 2017 - 13:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A number of international media outlets have compiled lineups of some of the biggest names who will be watching the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia from the sidelines.
Among them is the Armenian team's captain, Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who, according to The Associated Press, is a top assist man at Old Trafford and one of the most creative players in the Premier League.
Also in AP's 3-4-3 lineup are David Alaba, Antonio Valencia, Arturo Vidal, Arjen Robben, Alexis Sanchez, Edin Dzeko, Gareth Bale, Christian Pulisic, Virgil van Dijk and Jan Oblak.
Express Sport has also compiled a star-studded squad of players who have failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, including Mkhitaryan as a substitute for the starting eleven.
In Sportskeeda's list Mkhitaryan is among the top 5 surprises of the qualification round.
"Mkhitaryan has the uncanny knack of producing great passes and through balls. His understanding with his teammates has seen him muster five assists so far this season," the publication says.
"The man with the nickname "Micky", scores some crazy goals and is a popular player in world football. It is sad that we will not be able to see any of the Micky magic in Russia."
The Armenia international is also among the seven big stars singled out by Tempo.co to miss the Russia event.
The Armenian team collected seven points in total and did not manage to qualify for the World Cup finals. Mkhitaryan did net a goal in the team's match against Kazakhstan on Sunday, October 8 but the game ended in a 1-1 draw anyway.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
The match against Kazakhstan ended with a draw, each team netting one goal throughout the 90 minutes of the game.
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
