Armenia opposes Azerbaijan's EEU membership even as observer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Baku has not submitted a request for joining the Eurasian Economic Union, and when it does, Armenia's position will remain clear and simple, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters on Thursday, October 12, Aysor.am reports.

"There is even a contractual provision for becoming an observer according to which the state thatsteps up measures to the detriment of any member state and the whole structure cannot become and observer," Kocharyan said.

Also, he stressed that blockade against a state harms that particular countryfrom an economic point of view.

"From that perspective, no observer status is possible, let alone membership," he said.

Earlier,advisor to the president of the Russia Sergey Glazyev had said that Azerbaijan's possible accession to the EEU depends on Armenia's decision.