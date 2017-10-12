Syrian army takes large mountaintop in Homs, village in Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army and Russian Air Force regained control of Hatla al-Sharqiyah village, east of the Euphrates River, in the Deir ez-Zor Province on Tuesday, October 10, Al-Masdar News reports.

Syrian soldiers advanced through the village after engaging in a fierce battle with members of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL).

Deir ez-Zor, which is situated southeast of IS’ former stronghold of Raqqa, was besieged by the so-called Islamic State in 2014.

The SAA helped break the siege with the cooperation of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Also, the Syrian troops resumed their offensive around the strategic city of Quraytayn Wednesday, targeting the Islamic State’s positions at the large mountaintop of Jabal Jubeil.

Backed by Russian choppers, the Syrian Arab Army’s Qalamoun Shield of the 3rd Division and 18th Tank Division stormed the Islamic State’s positions at Jabal Jubeil, inflicting heavy damage on the terrorist defenses.

Unable to hold the mountain, the Islamic State was forced to retreat from Jabal Jubeil before being overrun by the swarming Syrian Army troops in the Quraytayn countryside.