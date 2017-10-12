Czech Republic vows to remain committed to Iran nuke deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Czech Republicambassador to Iran Svatopluk Cumba said on Thursday, October 12 that Czech Republic like other European states will remain committed to Iran's agreement with the world powers and is to maintain its close economic ties with Iran, IRNA reveals.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Isfahan Chamber of Commerce officials.

Cumba said that the two countries may establish close cooperation in the field of steel and petrochemical industries machinery.

He added that Czech Republic has capabilities to manufacture urban transport vehicles like bus, small truck, train, small and medium size planes.

Deputy Head of Isfahan Chamber of Commerce Mustafa Ronasi said stone, steel and tourism industries are three axes of cooperation between the province and the republic.

He said that Czech Republic companies may have joint venture plans with Isfahan firms on prioritized sectors.

Ronasi said tourism is one of the sectors, which Czech investors may play active role in tourism infrastructure in the province.

He called for exchanging Isfahan decorative stones with modern technologies and machineries of Czech Republic.

Deputy Minister of Industry of Czech Republic Eduard Muricky, who was present in the meeting, said Isfahan has a big capacity for cooperation with Czech Republic in different fields.

He announced his country is one of the most industrialized countries of Europe and said that manufacturing machineries in the fields of steel, textile and oil industries may be one of important axes of cooperation between Isfahan and Czech Republic.