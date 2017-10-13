Shepherd reported missing in border Armenian village

PanARMENIAN.Net - On Thursday, October 12, a shepherd was reported missing in the Armenian village of Chambarak which borders Azerbaijan.

An operational group of fire-rescue team arrived at the scene to find out that Chambarak resident Kh. K. (b. 1988) had not brought the cattle back from the grassland the previous day.

25 rescuers, 9 policemen and village residents participated in the search activities which were disrupted by darkness and fog.