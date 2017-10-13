Syrian army unit overcomes deadly Islamic State sniper trap
October 13, 2017 - 17:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As elite forces of the Syrian Arab Army advance on the Islamic State’s capital city of Al-Mayadeen, they have encountered an increase the use of snipers by IS to bleed their ranks with stand-off fire, Al-Masdar News reveals.
Video footage was released Friday, October 13, showing a unit of the Syrian Army’s Tiger Forces – the leading force of the Al-Mayadeen offensive – coming under fire from an IS sniper. The engagement took place on the outskirts of Al-Mayadeen.
The jihadist sniper attacking Syrian troops in the video appears to have been using an semi-automatic rifle (most likely a Dragunov). Employing a high-volume of fire, the IS marksman manages to suppress the platoon-sized Tiger Forces unit from afar.
After using a spotter to identify the position of the IS sniper, the Tiger Forces unit utilize a heavy machine gun with a shield mount to counter-suppress the jihadist marksman whilst storming infantry armed with rocket launchers moved in close enough to fire at the sniper with high-explosive ammunition.
Despite suffering defeat after defeat since the beginning of this year, IS forces are constantly employing now tactics and strategies and to this end, Syrian Army troops are themselves in state of constant adjustment for the sake of lowering casualties and maintaining the edge of their jihadist foes.
Top stories
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
John Heffern, a veteran diplomat, is currently the acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
Partner news
Latest news
Apple rumored to be working on iPhone with stylus for 2019 launch "Apple had to compromise on some touch performance of the latest iPhone X largely due to the less advanced chipset," one person said.
Mkhitaryan, Klopp exchange compliments ahead of Anfield clash Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has opened up on how former boss Jurgen Klopp transformed him into a "better player".
Uber appeals decision to withdraw London license Despite being judged unfit to operate and having licensing withdrawn by the local regulator, Uber can continue to operate in London.
Armenians invited to first-ever Tea & Coffee Festival The Armenian capital city of Yerevan will host the inaugural Tea & Coffee Festival on October 20-21 near the Opera House and Swan Lake.