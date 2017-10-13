Syrian army launches major anti-IS offensive at rebel request
October 13, 2017 - 17:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army has begun a major operation to expel Islamic State militants from areas held by the group in southern Damascus. Even more interesting, it appears this offensive is being carried out at the request of the Free Syrian Army, Al-Masdar News reports.
The army began its operation this morning after Syrian warplanes hit IS positions in the district of Hajar al-Aswad and in the Yarmouk Camp area.
At the present time, IS militants in the Syrian capital hold the districts of Hajar al-Aswad, al-Asali and al-Tadamon and parts of Yarmouk Camp.
This offensive comes after representatives from Damascus-based forces of the Free Syrian Army, Jaysh al-Islam, Ahrar al-Sham and Aknaf Bait al-Maqdas signed a ceasefire with the Syrian Army and Russia at a meeting in Egypt.
According to sources, Free Syrian Army leaders in Damascus actually asked the Syrian Army to launch this new offensive. It is unclear whether or not units of the rebel faction will assist government forces in their operation against IS.
