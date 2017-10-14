Iran says Armenia plays key role in ensuring regional security

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia plays an important role in ensuring security in the region, Iran's parliament speaker Ali Larijani said at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ara Babloyan on Friday, October 13.

At the meeting in Saint Petersburg, the sides agreed that Armenian-Iranian relations are developing in an environment of mutual trust, with interparliamentary cooperation among the contributors.

The two officials also stressed that Armenia is a stable partner for Iran and said that parliamentary delegations from the two countries will make mutual visits in the near future.

Prime minister Karen Karapetyan recently visited Iran where he said that Armenia is willing to import more gas from the Islamic Republic.