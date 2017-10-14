Iran says Armenia plays key role in ensuring regional security
October 14, 2017 - 15:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia plays an important role in ensuring security in the region, Iran's parliament speaker Ali Larijani said at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ara Babloyan on Friday, October 13.
At the meeting in Saint Petersburg, the sides agreed that Armenian-Iranian relations are developing in an environment of mutual trust, with interparliamentary cooperation among the contributors.
The two officials also stressed that Armenia is a stable partner for Iran and said that parliamentary delegations from the two countries will make mutual visits in the near future.
Prime minister Karen Karapetyan recently visited Iran where he said that Armenia is willing to import more gas from the Islamic Republic.
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Azeri “whataboutism”: Social media used to manipulate public opinion Last month, 60 people were reportedly arrested in Azerbaijan in an unprecedented crackdown on LGBT rights.
Starkey UK team join hearing mission to Armenia This trip will see the actual fitting of the hearing instruments, counselling and aftercare, working closely with a local team.
'Real' Henrikh Mkhitaryan now playing for Man United: pundit Higginbotham said “...now I think we’re getting to see the real player who was voted as the Bundesliga player of the year.”
Azerbaijani opposition journalist detained in Kiev at Baku's request Huseynli has already obtained Dutch citizenship and cooperates with the broadcasting television channel Turan TV from abroad.