// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army troops advance inside Deir ez-Zor City

Syrian army troops advance inside Deir ez-Zor City
October 16, 2017 - 12:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) is on the verge of expulsion from the provincial capital of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, as their forces continue to lose large neighborhoods to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) inside the city, Al-Masdar News reports.

Backed by a plethora of Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th and 17th divisions, alongside the 5th Legion, stormed several districts inside Deir ez-Zor City on Monday, October 16, liberating a number of neighborhoods that were under Islamic State occupation for over two years.

According to a military report, the Syrian Arab Army managed to liberate several building blocks inside the Al-Rusafa and Al-Rashidiyah, killing and wounding scores of Islamic State militants in the process of this advance.

With the Islamic State nearly encircled inside the provincial capital, it won’t take long for the remaining militants to either abandon their positions or surrender to the advancing government troops.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. ISIS faces certain defeat as Syrian Army troops advance inside Deir Ezzor City
 Top stories
Tillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protestersTillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protesters
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
Danny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: pollDanny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: poll
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
Former U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department postFormer U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department post
John Heffern, a veteran diplomat, is currently the acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.
Largest ever asteroid yet to pass by Earth soonLargest ever asteroid yet to pass by Earth soon
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Cher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal row
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Scientists can now turn human skin cells into motor neurons
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Karabakh insists on its participation in peace negotiations Nagorno Karabakh demands the restoration of full-fledged talks with the direct participation of Artsakh, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Armenian Genocide doc wins IDA Special Mention award The International Documentary Assn. has announced its initial round of nominees for the 33rd annual IDA Documentary Awards.
Only solution is for Karabakh to remain outside Azerbaijan: Armenia President Serzh Sargsyan has said that the only solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is for Artsakh to remain outside Azerbaijan.
Armenian, Azerbaijani presidents finally meet on Karabakh Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.