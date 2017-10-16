President Sargsyan arrives in Geneva to meet Azerbaijan's Aliyev

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan arrived in Geneva on Monday, October 16 to meet his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, a spokesman for Sargsyan, Vladimir Hakobyan, said in a tweet.

The two will discuss the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) at a meeting, negotiated by the OSCE Minsk Group.

The mediators arrived in the region recently to broker the meeting. They had earlier met the foreign ministers of both countries on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.