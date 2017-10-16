Armenia drop in latest FIFA ranking after unsuccessful FIFA campaign

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have dropped seven spots to take the 90th position in the latest FIFA ranking released on Monday, October 16.

The team collected seven points in the FIFA World Cup qualifying round and did not manage to qualify for finals.

Manchester United midfielder and Armenians' captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted a goal in the team's match against Kazakhstan on Sunday, October 8 but the game ended in a 1-1 draw anyway.

Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Portugal, while Tonga, Somalia and Gibraltar come in the bottom end.