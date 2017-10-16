Iran vows to react to 'Trump misbehavior '

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Majlis (Parliament) speaker announced on Monday, October 16 that the country will react to the misbehavior shown by the US President Donald Trump during his October 13 speech, IRNA reports.

If Iran is expected to just pay a price for the 2015 deal without benefiting from it, Tehran will sure enough reconsider the issue, Ali Larijani said in a meeting with Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Lassina Zerbo in Russia's northwestern city of St Petersburg.

Referring to the fatwa of Iran's Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any use or development of nuclear and chemical arms and weapons of mass destruction, Larijani said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already released eight reports, affirming Iran's commitment to the nuclear deal, also known as the Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Contrary to the IAEA reports, the US President took a new strategy toward Iran, decertified Tehran's commitment to the landmark deal and remitted the issue to the Congress, he said.

If he [Trump] should decide on whether Iran has been committed to the deal, so what is the role of the IAEA in this? Iran's parliament speaker asked.

For his part, the CTBTO chief stressed that no country should try to kill the Iran nuclear deal.

Zerbo also described the Iranian Leader's fatwa as very significant.

He went on to say that CTBTO has always appreciated Iran for its positive and constructive stance and also its commitment to the international agreement which he described as the most important nuclear deal during the past decade.

Larijani's meeting with Zerbo was held on the sidelines of the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly started in St Petersburg on October 14 and expected to wrap up on October 18.