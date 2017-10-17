Syrian army says uncovered Israeli-made weapons in IS weapons depot

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a large weapons depot belonging to the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, Syrian state TV reported on Monday, October 16, according to Al-Masdar News.

Based on the footage released by Syrian state TV, the captured Islamic State depot in east Homs contained some Israeli manufactured weapons.

The Syrian Arab Army seized this weapons depot in eastern Homs while carrying out operations around Homs-Hama axis in central Syria.

Since capturing this depot, the Syrian Arab Army has cleared the last Islamic State pocket in eastern Hama, ending the latter’s presence in this rugged area.