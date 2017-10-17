Syrian army says uncovered Israeli-made weapons in IS weapons depot
October 17, 2017 - 10:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a large weapons depot belonging to the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, Syrian state TV reported on Monday, October 16, according to Al-Masdar News.
Based on the footage released by Syrian state TV, the captured Islamic State depot in east Homs contained some Israeli manufactured weapons.
The Syrian Arab Army seized this weapons depot in eastern Homs while carrying out operations around Homs-Hama axis in central Syria.
Since capturing this depot, the Syrian Arab Army has cleared the last Islamic State pocket in eastern Hama, ending the latter’s presence in this rugged area.
Top stories
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
John Heffern, a veteran diplomat, is currently the acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
Partner news
Latest news
Serj Tankian hails Armenian orchestra's performance of his symphony System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian hailed the performance by the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia of his Orca symphony.
Armenian, Iranian ministers agree to boost cultural ties Armenian and Iranian ministers of culture stressed the necessity to boost cultural, art and media cooperation between the two countries.
Newly-appointed French envoy visits Armenian Genocide memorial Lacôte laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.
Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep Cher joins returning cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Waters and Christine Baranski.