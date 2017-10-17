// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army says uncovered Israeli-made weapons in IS weapons depot

Syrian army says uncovered Israeli-made weapons in IS weapons depot
October 17, 2017 - 10:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a large weapons depot belonging to the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) in the eastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, Syrian state TV reported on Monday, October 16, according to Al-Masdar News.

Based on the footage released by Syrian state TV, the captured Islamic State depot in east Homs contained some Israeli manufactured weapons.

The Syrian Arab Army seized this weapons depot in eastern Homs while carrying out operations around Homs-Hama axis in central Syria.

Since capturing this depot, the Syrian Arab Army has cleared the last Islamic State pocket in eastern Hama, ending the latter’s presence in this rugged area.

Related links:
AL-Masdar News. Syrian Army uncovers Israeli-made weapons in captured ISIS storage facility – video
 Top stories
Tillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protestersTillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protesters
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
Danny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: pollDanny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: poll
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
Former U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department postFormer U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department post
John Heffern, a veteran diplomat, is currently the acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.
Largest ever asteroid yet to pass by Earth soonLargest ever asteroid yet to pass by Earth soon
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Cher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal row
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Scientists can now turn human skin cells into motor neurons
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Serj Tankian hails Armenian orchestra's performance of his symphony System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian hailed the performance by the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia of his Orca symphony.
Armenian, Iranian ministers agree to boost cultural ties Armenian and Iranian ministers of culture stressed the necessity to boost cultural, art and media cooperation between the two countries.
Newly-appointed French envoy visits Armenian Genocide memorial Lacôte‏ laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.
Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep Cher joins returning cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Waters and Christine Baranski.