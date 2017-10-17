Armenia rebutted Azerbaijani propaganda at NATO PA: lawmaker

PanARMENIAN.Net - At the annual session of NATO parliamentary Assembly in Bucharest, the Azerbaijani delegation attempted to make anti-Armenian declarations, lawmaker Koryun Nahapetyan told reporters on Tuesday, October 17.

Summing up the session which lasted from October 6 to 9, the MP assessed the Armenian delegation's activity as efficient.

"We had remarkable achievements both in terms of presenting our position and rebutting the Azerbaijani propaganda," Nahapetyan said, according to Aysor.am.

The lawmaker drew particular attention to Azerbaijan's attempts to raise the issue of its territorial integrity during discussions of stability and security issues in the Black Sea region, which was rejected.

"The report and the draft bill covered the countries that have access to the Black Sea region, while the Azerbaijani delegation wanted to broaden the scope of discussions and include all the conflicts in them," the MP said.

Also, Nahapetyan said that no formulation worrying the Armenian side was included in the final document.