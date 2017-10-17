Armenia rebutted Azerbaijani propaganda at NATO PA: lawmaker
October 17, 2017 - 14:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At the annual session of NATO parliamentary Assembly in Bucharest, the Azerbaijani delegation attempted to make anti-Armenian declarations, lawmaker Koryun Nahapetyan told reporters on Tuesday, October 17.
Summing up the session which lasted from October 6 to 9, the MP assessed the Armenian delegation's activity as efficient.
"We had remarkable achievements both in terms of presenting our position and rebutting the Azerbaijani propaganda," Nahapetyan said, according to Aysor.am.
The lawmaker drew particular attention to Azerbaijan's attempts to raise the issue of its territorial integrity during discussions of stability and security issues in the Black Sea region, which was rejected.
"The report and the draft bill covered the countries that have access to the Black Sea region, while the Azerbaijani delegation wanted to broaden the scope of discussions and include all the conflicts in them," the MP said.
Also, Nahapetyan said that no formulation worrying the Armenian side was included in the final document.
Top stories
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
Latest news
Serj Tankian hails Armenian orchestra's performance of his symphony System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian hailed the performance by the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia of his Orca symphony.
Armenian, Iranian ministers agree to boost cultural ties Armenian and Iranian ministers of culture stressed the necessity to boost cultural, art and media cooperation between the two countries.
Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep Cher joins returning cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Waters and Christine Baranski.
Armenia to build new nuke plant if it proves efficient pricewise: minister Armenia will build a new nuclear plant if it is efficient price-wise, justice minister Davit Harutyunyan told reporters.