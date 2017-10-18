Homs update: Syrian army scores major advance in Al-Qaryatayn
October 18, 2017 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army and allied forces have scored a major advance against Islamic State fighters occupying the town of Al-Qaryatayn in eastern Homs province.
On Tuesday, October 17, pro-government troops of the Syrian Arab Army and the National Defence Forces – backed up by Russian airpower – scored a key advance against IS militants on the eastern outskirts of the oasis town, Al-Masdar News says.
After fierce clashes lasting half a day, pro-government forces succeed in securing the Awamid hills and the Al-Qaryatayn farms.
By this advance, Syrian forces have gained fire control over the eastern side of Al-Qaryatayn and placed themselves in a position to storm the town from this direction.
The Islamic State presence in Al-Qaryatayn is estimated by some military sources to be around several hundred fighters. As pro-government forces move into the town itself, a very intense battle is expected to erupt since this is where IS will most likely concentrate it main defensive effort.
Top stories
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
John Heffern, a veteran diplomat, is currently the acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
Partner news
Latest news
Oman beginning to grant e-visas to Armenian citizens The regulations include that an applicant must have a passport that is valid for no less than six months after submitting the application.
Mike Pence a keynote speaker at ANCA-sponsored summit in DC U.S. vice-president Mike Pence will be a keynote speaker at an important summit on religious liberty across the Middle East
Armenian violinist heads for two more Guinness records Madoyan had his first musical record registered on February 11-12, 2017 when he performed 59 works for 33 hours.
Armenian Genocide video named among the best at Molodiya Festival (video) Titled "Thank you for the chance to blossom again: Armenians", the clip is authored by Andranik Berberyan and Andrew Lidagovsky.