Homs update: Syrian army scores major advance in Al-Qaryatayn

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army and allied forces have scored a major advance against Islamic State fighters occupying the town of Al-Qaryatayn in eastern Homs province.

On Tuesday, October 17, pro-government troops of the Syrian Arab Army and the National Defence Forces – backed up by Russian airpower – scored a key advance against IS militants on the eastern outskirts of the oasis town, Al-Masdar News says.

After fierce clashes lasting half a day, pro-government forces succeed in securing the Awamid hills and the Al-Qaryatayn farms.

By this advance, Syrian forces have gained fire control over the eastern side of Al-Qaryatayn and placed themselves in a position to storm the town from this direction.

The Islamic State presence in Al-Qaryatayn is estimated by some military sources to be around several hundred fighters. As pro-government forces move into the town itself, a very intense battle is expected to erupt since this is where IS will most likely concentrate it main defensive effort.