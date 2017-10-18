World navy commanders willing to deepen ties with Iran
October 18, 2017 - 16:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Navy commanders of different world countries who have attended the Venice seapower symposium told their Iranian counterpart they are willing to gain experiences from the Islamic Republic in dealing with pirates in international waters, IRNA reports.
A number of world navy commanders held separate talks Tuesday, Oct 17 evening with Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari who is now in Italy to address the Venice Regional Seapower Symposium for the Navies of the Mediterranean and Black Sea Countries which started work in Italy on Tuesday.
Sayyari's meetings which were held on the sidelines of the Venice event were with navy commanders of the host country, Greece, Bulgaria, Spain, Portugal, South Africa, Croatia, Algeria, Argentina and Russia.
Bilateral talks focused on development of naval cooperation as well as establishment of security in the international waters by getting Iran's invaluable experiences in the area.
The 11th Venice Regional Seapower Symposium for the Navies of the Mediterranean and Black Sea Countries with participation of navy commanders from 50 world countries lasts four days.
Sayyari is a special guest at the symposium.
