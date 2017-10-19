Top Iranian military official talks terrorism with Syrian president

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri held talks on Thursday, October 19 with the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad congratulating the Syrian Army and armed forces on their recent victory over the terrorists of Islamic State, IRNA reports.

Bagheri arrived in Damascus on Wednesday to exchange views with senior Syrian officials over issues of mutual interests.

While speaking to President Assad, the Iranian top military official expressed hope that terrorism will be soon uprooted from the entire Syria.

Syrian Armed Forces have recently performed operations against Daesh terrorists and managed to retake the city of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria on September 5 and recaptured the village of Al-Husseiniyah in Qudsaya, south of the country in mid October.

Bagheri further reiterated that the Iranian nation and government will continue their support for Syria.

For his part, the Syrian president appreciated the all-out support extended to his respective country by Iran's Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the people and government of the country to counter terrorism in Syria.

Syria has been suffering from unrest and terrorist acts since March 2011.