Armenian lifters win more medals at European Championships
October 19, 2017 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lifters Davit Hovhannisyan (85kg weight category) and Karen Avagyan snatched more medals for Armenia at the 2017 European Junior Championships, currently underway Durres, Albania.
Hovhannisyan, in particular, won a silver medal after lifting a total of 343kg above his head, also securing silver in the snatch event.
Avagyan, meanwhile, won a bronze medal only in the snatch event, taking the fourth spot with a final result of 339kg.
Earlier, Izabella Yaylyan (58kg weight category) won three medals at the championships.
Armenia was among the nine countries suspended from weightlifting for a year on September 30 in an attempt to combat an epidemic of doping.
