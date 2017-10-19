// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian lifters win more medals at European Championships

Armenian lifters win more medals at European Championships
October 19, 2017 - 18:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lifters Davit Hovhannisyan (85kg weight category) and Karen Avagyan snatched more medals for Armenia at the 2017 European Junior Championships, currently underway Durres, Albania.

Hovhannisyan, in particular, won a silver medal after lifting a total of 343kg above his head, also securing silver in the snatch event.

Avagyan, meanwhile, won a bronze medal only in the snatch event, taking the fourth spot with a final result of 339kg.

Earlier, Izabella Yaylyan (58kg weight category) won three medals at the championships.

Armenia was among the nine countries suspended from weightlifting for a year on September 30 in an attempt to combat an epidemic of doping.

 Top stories
Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World ChampionshipsArmenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations LeagueArmenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations League
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores for Armenia in World Cup qualifiersHenrikh Mkhitaryan scores for Armenia in World Cup qualifiers
The match against Kazakhstan ended with a draw, each team netting one goal throughout the 90 minutes of the game.
Fans rage as Mkhitaryan’s scorpion goal not nominated for FIFA awardFans rage as Mkhitaryan’s scorpion goal not nominated for FIFA award
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

