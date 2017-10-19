Armenian lifters win more medals at European Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lifters Davit Hovhannisyan (85kg weight category) and Karen Avagyan snatched more medals for Armenia at the 2017 European Junior Championships, currently underway Durres, Albania.

Hovhannisyan, in particular, won a silver medal after lifting a total of 343kg above his head, also securing silver in the snatch event.

Avagyan, meanwhile, won a bronze medal only in the snatch event, taking the fourth spot with a final result of 339kg.

Earlier, Izabella Yaylyan (58kg weight category) won three medals at the championships.

Armenia was among the nine countries suspended from weightlifting for a year on September 30 in an attempt to combat an epidemic of doping.