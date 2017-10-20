Russia unveils first batch of MI-28UB helicopters

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Helicopters Holding subsidiary Rostvertol produced its first batch of the MI-28UB combat training helicopters, on Thursday, October 19 as part of a framework agreement with the Russian Ministry of Defence, Al-Masdar News reports.

The first batch is said to include eight helicopters, with 10 to be produced annually until 2020. The delivery of the first batch to the Defence Ministry is scheduled for November 2017.

The new helicopter was produced “with reference to the Syrian experience,” according to Sergei Kotov, a test-pilot at the plant.

The MI-28UB helicopter is an upgraded version of the basic MI-28N model, also known as ‘Night hunter.’ The new helicopter is intended for training pilots. It retains all attack capabilities and can be used to launch strikes on enemy facilities and equipment.

The MI-28UB’s maximum reported speed is 300 km/h (186 mph), while its service ceiling is said to be 5.6 km (3.47 miles).