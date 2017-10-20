E-bike station launches in major Armenian tourist site

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two green events - the opening of an electric bicycle station and the launch of a modernized outdoor illumination system - took place in the ancient village of Garni which hosts a number of historical and architectural monuments.

The opening of the e-bike station of the Green Mobility project took place in the framework of SunChild 7th International Environmental Festival.

The Green Mobility e-bike station is equipped with solar panels and batteries. The bicycles are charged only by solar energy not emitting any harmful substances into the atmosphere. One of the main aims of the e-bike station in Garni is tourism promotion.

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, the FPWC Founder Ruben Khachatryan, Head of Garni community Aharon Sahakyan, Deputy Ministers of Nature Protection, Economic Development and Investments, Energy Infrastructure and Natural Resources and Agriculture of Armenia took part in the bicycle station's opening ceremony. After the ceremony, the participants rode e-bikes to the temple of Garni and back.

The newly-opened station enables people to charge or rent e-bikes. Green Mobility is implemented with the support of the UNDP/GEF Small Grants Programme, VivaCell-MTS and the FPWC. The aim of the project is the promotion of e-bikes as an alternative transportation means, which do not contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

“The opening of the e-bikes station is a nice impetus for healthy lifestyle, development of cultural and environmental tourism in Armenia, nature protection, as well as a precondition for the creation of comfortable conditions for bicycle riders. Not every person is able to move easily by mechanical bikes, taking into consideration the geographical specifications of our country. In this matter there is no alternative to the construction of electrical engine bikes infrastructure”, Yirikian said.

47 LED lights illuminating more than 2 km long territory were installed in Garni in the first stage of outdoor illumination system modernization in the framework of the Alternative Energy project implemented thanks to the cooperation of the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets and VivaCell-MTS.

The former outdoor illumination system of the village was not energy efficient, consumed more electricity than expected providing not enough illumination. The former system’s lights were 5-6 times more energy consuming than the newly installed energy efficient and environmentally friendly LED lights.

The introduction of energy efficient outdoor LED lightening systems in the settlements intends to economize community means. Use of environmentally friendly and energy efficient LED lights is economically beneficial since it will curtail energy consumption by 80% thus contributing to communities` welfare.

In summer, outdoor illumination of the village will be provided from 21:00 to 00:00, and in winter from 18:00 to 23:00. During holidays illumination will be provided for the whole night.