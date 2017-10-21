Israel says 5 Syrian army projectiles hit Golan Heights
October 21, 2017 - 17:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Saturday, October 21 morning that at least five projectiles struck territories in the northern countryside of the Golan Heights, Al-Masdar News reports.
“Early this morning, 5 projectiles were launched at the N Golan Heights from Syria. In response, the IDF targeted 3 Syrian artillery cannons,” the IDF Spokesperson tweeted.
“The IDF holds the Syrian regime responsible & won’t tolerate any attempt to breach Israeli sovereignty or threaten Israeli civilians’ safety."
Israel will likely bomb the Syrian Army soon in response to the projectiles hitting their occupied territories in the Golan Heights, Al-Masdar says.
Top stories
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
John Heffern, a veteran diplomat, is currently the acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.
NASA plans to take advantage of the asteroid's close approach to capture radar images and learn more about Florence's surface features.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijani media raise hysteria over a car with tiny Armenian flag Azerbaijani media have raised hysteria because of a car that has been modified by an Armenian tuning company.
Serj Tankian says sad to leave Armenia after Orca premiere "Sad to leave you this morning Armenia but happy I got to spend some time with you again this year," Tankian said.
Armenian "Dreamcatcher" snatches wild win in Bellator debut In Round 1, an overhand left from Shlemenko caused Mousasi’s eye to swell up badly, prompting Mousasi to take the action to the mat.
Armenia may start testing electric buses The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies considers testing electric buses in Armenia.