Israel says 5 Syrian army projectiles hit Golan Heights

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Saturday, October 21 morning that at least five projectiles struck territories in the northern countryside of the Golan Heights, Al-Masdar News reports.

“Early this morning, 5 projectiles were launched at the N Golan Heights from Syria. In response, the IDF targeted 3 Syrian artillery cannons,” the IDF Spokesperson tweeted.

“The IDF holds the Syrian regime responsible & won’t tolerate any attempt to breach Israeli sovereignty or threaten Israeli civilians’ safety."

Israel will likely bomb the Syrian Army soon in response to the projectiles hitting their occupied territories in the Golan Heights, Al-Masdar says.