Armenian boxers start EUBC Youth Championships with victories
October 23, 2017 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The EUBC Youth Championships kicked off on Saturday, October 21 in the Turkish town of Antalya, with the Armenian boxers snatching victories in their first bouts.
Benik Nikoghosyan, in particular, defeated Italy's Armando Casamonica, while Toni Galstyan beat Adam Trncak of the Czech Republic, both reaching the 1/8 elimination round.
Armen Mashakaryan, also representing Armenia, lost his first bout and was left out of the tournament.
