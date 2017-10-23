// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian boxers start EUBC Youth Championships with victories

Armenian boxers start EUBC Youth Championships with victories
October 23, 2017 - 12:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The EUBC Youth Championships kicked off on Saturday, October 21 in the Turkish town of Antalya, with the Armenian boxers snatching victories in their first bouts.

Benik Nikoghosyan, in particular, defeated Italy's Armando Casamonica, while Toni Galstyan beat Adam Trncak of the Czech Republic, both reaching the 1/8 elimination round.

Armen Mashakaryan, also representing Armenia, lost his first bout and was left out of the tournament.

 Top stories
Mkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul ScholesMkhitaryan 'wasn’t good enough' against Benfica: Paul Scholes
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Armenian lifter wins 3 medals at European ChampionshipsArmenian lifter wins 3 medals at European Championships
Yaylyan took bronze and silver in the snatch and clean and jerk events, respectively, also securing a final bronze medal.
Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World ChampionshipsArmenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations LeagueArmenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations League
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Maksim Manukyan claims title of World Wresling Champion
Armenia's Levon Aronian launches World Chess Cup with victory
Levon Aronian beats Hou Yivan to World Chess Cup 'round of sixteen'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: This season will be the season of Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Azerbaijan fires Spike missile towards Karabakh for second day in a row In order to keep the situation under control, Karabakh troops showed restraint and refrained from retaliating.
Armenian becomes first woman to be elected mayor of Georgian town Anivard Mosoyan secured 77% of the vote and, according to preliminary results, won the post of mayor of the city.
Newborn Armenian's cord blood to save her brother's life in medical first A first-ever surgery for cord blood transplantation will be performed in Armenia, rector of Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan said.
Armenia president ratifies deal on joint military units with Russia The document stipulates that authorized bodies - namely, the defense ministries of both countries - determine the army staff.