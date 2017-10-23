Islamic State slaughters civilians in Syria's Al-Qaryatayn
October 23, 2017 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State may have been expelled from Al-Qaryatayn, however in its two weeks of occupying the ancient oasis town the militant group wasted no time in murdering those under its rule which it considered undesirable, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to accounts from Syrian pro-government forces who liberated the Al-Qaryatayn, IS militants slaughtered 45 civilian residents in what can be identified as a deliberate massacre.
Reports say that IS targeted civilians who were said to have returned to Al-Qaryatayn after the town’s first liberation by pro-government forces in April 2016.
The jihadist occupiers considered those they killed to be traitors and pro-government spies.
The death toll continues to rise as pro-government forces uncover more corpses in and around the town.
