Russian soldier kills fellow trooper in Armenia, then shoots himself

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russian soldier in Armenia involuntarily killed a fellow serviceman and shot himself because of fear of responsibility.

“On October 23, during the process of handing over the weapons after training at the Alagyaz firing range (Republic of Armenia), a contract serviceman brutally violated security requirements and fired from an assault rifle, fatally wounding another contract soldier,” the Southern Military District’s press service revealed.

“Scared from the offense and responsibility for the death, the serviceman shot himself.”

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

The Russian 102nd Military Base is situated in Gyumri, Armenia, part of the Transcaucasian Group of Forces. It was formerly the base of the 127th Motor Rifle Division of the Soviet Seventh Guards Army. The base is about 120 kilometers north of the Armenian capital, Yerevan.