Baku buys $170mln-worth arms out of fear for Armenia's Iskander system

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has bought from Belarus weapons worth $170 million, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reports.

According to the publication, the deal between Azerbaijan and Belarus on the purchase of a Polonaise rocket fire system did take place. The information is also confirmed by Belorusskiye Novosti.

The Azerbaijani side has already made an advance payment for the export of the reactive system, Haqqin.az says.

Azerbaijan expressed interest in the Belarusian reactive system after supplies of the Iskander-E operational-tactical complex to Armenia.

The Iskander was for the first time unveiled in Armenia during a military parade marking the 25th anniversary of the country's independence.