Armenia joining World Pasta Day with delicious sauces, tasting events
October 24, 2017 - 19:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is joining the rest of the world to celebrate the World Pasta Day on October 25, with a number of restaurants and cafes offering special events on this occasion.
World Pasta Day was brought into existence as part of the World Pasta Congress on the 25th of October in 1995. Experts from all over the world came together to discuss the glories of the noodle, with particular emphasis on the importance of spreading knowledge of the world’s panorama of pasta. This organization uses World Pasta Day to promote the eating of pasta, along with its cultural and culinary importance.
One of the best ways to celebrate World Pasta Day is preparing your favorite dish and enjoying the delicious flavors and textures that come along with your noodley favorite.
For those of you, however, who are in no mood to prepare or are traveling in Armenia and would like to have a little pasta party, The LOFT, Navavar, August cafes in downtown Yerevan, as well as Café Nancy in the northern Armenian city of Gyumri offer pasta parades, tasting events, delicious sauces, as well as make-your-own pasta sessions.
Top stories
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's veteran sambo wrestlers take 2 medals at World Championships Armenian veteran sambo wrestlers have won 2 medals at the World Championships among Masters in the Greek city of Thessaloniki.
Russia's Medvedev arrives in Armenia Dmitry Medvedev headed to Tsitsernakaberd to pay tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.
Four Armenian boxers fail at European Youth Championship All four representatives of Armenia, who entered the ring at the European Youth Championships in Antalya on October 23, were defeated.
Face ID "problematic parts" behind fewer iPhone X this year "Problematic parts" associated with Face ID are the culprit to fewer iPhone X for fiscal year 2017, a report said.