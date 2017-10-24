// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia joining World Pasta Day with delicious sauces, tasting events

October 24, 2017 - 19:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is joining the rest of the world to celebrate the World Pasta Day on October 25, with a number of restaurants and cafes offering special events on this occasion.

World Pasta Day was brought into existence as part of the World Pasta Congress on the 25th of October in 1995. Experts from all over the world came together to discuss the glories of the noodle, with particular emphasis on the importance of spreading knowledge of the world’s panorama of pasta. This organization uses World Pasta Day to promote the eating of pasta, along with its cultural and culinary importance.

One of the best ways to celebrate World Pasta Day is preparing your favorite dish and enjoying the delicious flavors and textures that come along with your noodley favorite.

For those of you, however, who are in no mood to prepare or are traveling in Armenia and would like to have a little pasta party, The LOFT, Navavar, August cafes in downtown Yerevan, as well as Café Nancy in the northern Armenian city of Gyumri offer pasta parades, tasting events, delicious sauces, as well as make-your-own pasta sessions.

