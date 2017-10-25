Iraqi Kurdistan offers truce, freezes referendum

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi Kurdistan Region Government in a statement has declared truce with the Federal Government in the country and postponed the September 25 referendum held in the region, IRNA reports.

The full text of the statement which was released by the KRG website on Wednesday, October 25 is as follows:

'As Iraq and Kurdistan are faced with grave and dangerous circumstances, we are all obliged to act responsibly in order to prevent further violence and clashes between Iraqi and Peshmerga forces.'

'Attacks and confrontations between Iraqi and Peshmerga forces that started on October 16, 2017, especially today's clashes, have caused damage to both sides and could lead to a continuous bloodshed, inflicting pain and social unrest among different components of Iraqi society.'

'Certainly, continued fighting does not lead any side to victory, but it will drive the country towards disarray and chaos, affecting all aspects of life.'

Therefore, in order to fulfill our responsibilities and obligations towards the people of Kurdistan and Iraq, we propose the following to the Iraqi Government and the Iraqi and world public opinion:

1. Immediate ceasefire and halt all military operations in the Kurdistan Region.

2. Freeze the results of referendum conducted in the Iraqi Kurdistan.

3. Start an open dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraqi Federal Government on the basis of the Constitution.

Despite opposition by the Iraqi Federal Government and regional states, as well as international warnings, the KRG held a referendum in some northern Iraqi provinces, including Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and some disputed regions like Kirkuk.