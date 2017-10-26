One killed, four injured in Kiev ‘terrorist act’
October 26, 2017 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One man was killed and four others injured in a blast in central Kiev, according to Ukraine's Interior Ministry. An MP and his driver are among the victims of the explosion, which is being treated by investigators as an “act of terrorism," RT reports
Ukrainian MP Igor Mosiychuk was injured in the explosion near the TV Espresso HQ in Kiev, according to the TV station and the MP’s press service. He, along with four other victims were rushed to hospital where the politician was immediately taken into surgery.
"The surgery was successfully completed. Doctors assess the condition of Igor Mosiychuk as having average severity," Mosiychuk's press service said on Facebook.
According to an interior ministry Facebook post, one of the five injured people died in an ambulance on the way to hospital.
The interior minister’s advisor, Zoryan Shkiryak, said political analyst Vitaliy Byala was also injured in the blast.
The man who died in hospital was a bodyguard and aide to Mosiychuk, fellow MP Dmitri Linko said on Facebook. While the explosion was described by some officials as a “car blast,” photos from the scene suggest that it was a motorcycle parked near the car which blew up.
Mosiychuk, a notorious Ukrainian politician with long standing and strong ties to the Ukrainian neo-Nazi movement has openly expressed his extreme-right views. While being a local MP in the Kiev region, he was suspected of conspiring to plant a bomb on a monument of Vladimir Lenin in 2011. The politician met the Maidan events of early 2014 in detention and was sentenced to 6 years in prison over the preparation of the terrorist act.
Photo. mvs.gov.ua
Top stories
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
John Heffern, a veteran diplomat, is currently the acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.
Partner news
Latest news
Bellator ex-champion wants rematch with Armenian 'Dreamcatcher' It was Gegard Mousasi’s first fight since April, when he defeated Chris Weidman by second-round TKO at UFC 210.
Armenia wants national wrestling kokh to spread outside its borders "We have a goal to develop this type of sport and eventually hold a Kokh World Championships," Vaghinak Galstyan added.
Facebook's Workplace Chat desktop app now open to everyone It's bringing its desktop app out of beta so all users can converse in text or over video, send files and share screens though their computer.
Armenia has beautiful people, great architecture and food: Quentin Moore In a series of photos, the musician posted one depicting "the large pool" that Kanye West ran through when performing in Yerevan.