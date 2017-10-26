Raqqa Armenian church cross replaced with Islamic State flag
October 26, 2017 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Photojournalist Tony Ishak has photographed the Armenian church of Raqqa after the liberation of the city, Horizon Weekly reports.
Raqqa’s famed Armenian Catholic Church of the Martyrs and the Greek Catholic Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation were both ravaged and desecrated by ISIS jihadists in 2014.
Footage released on March 14, 2016 showed the Armenian Catholic Church of the Martyrs in Raqqa with crosses removed or toppled. ISIS turned the Church into a proselytizing center and replaced the cross with an ISIS flag.
Other Armenian Churches in Syria destroyed by terrorists and militants:
– The St. Rita Tilel Armenian Church in Aleppo was bombed by ISIS on April 28.
– The Armenian Genocide Memorial Church in Der Zor was destroyed by ISIS in September, 2014.
– The Armenian Catholic Church of the Martyrs in Raqqa was torched by ISIS and its cross atop its clock tower removed.
– In 2012 The Armenian church of the Holy Cross in Tal Abyad was torched by ISIS.
– The Armenian Church of Forty Martyrs in Aleppo was bombed and destroyed in April 2015.
– All Armenian churches in Kessab were desecrated by terrorists and militants.
Top stories
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Marcus Miller says put off his concert tour to perform in Armenia The annual festival will be held in the Armenian capital from October 26 to November 3, with Miller's concert slated for Thursday.
Syrian army retakes largest island in Deir ez-Zor The Syrian Arab Army liberated Saqr Island in Deir ez-Zor this afternoon, following a 15 hour operation against the Islamic State.
Foreign minister says Iranians not fooled by U.S. game 'Lose the 'standing with the Iranian people' mantra. They elected their president w/6 million more popular votes & 73% turnout,' Zarif said.
Armenian startup CodeFights offers game-changing hiring system Companies can use the CodeFightsR system to design programming bots and list them on CodeFights' public website.