Raqqa Armenian church cross replaced with Islamic State flag

PanARMENIAN.Net - Photojournalist Tony Ishak has photographed the Armenian church of Raqqa after the liberation of the city, Horizon Weekly reports.

Raqqa’s famed Armenian Catholic Church of the Martyrs and the Greek Catholic Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation were both ravaged and desecrated by ISIS jihadists in 2014.

Footage released on March 14, 2016 showed the Armenian Catholic Church of the Martyrs in Raqqa with crosses removed or toppled. ISIS turned the Church into a proselytizing center and replaced the cross with an ISIS flag.

Other Armenian Churches in Syria destroyed by terrorists and militants:

– The St. Rita Tilel Armenian Church in Aleppo was bombed by ISIS on April 28.

– The Armenian Genocide Memorial Church in Der Zor was destroyed by ISIS in September, 2014.

– The Armenian Catholic Church of the Martyrs in Raqqa was torched by ISIS and its cross atop its clock tower removed.

– In 2012 The Armenian church of the Holy Cross in Tal Abyad was torched by ISIS.

– The Armenian Church of Forty Martyrs in Aleppo was bombed and destroyed in April 2015.

– All Armenian churches in Kessab were desecrated by terrorists and militants.