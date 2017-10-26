Armenian startup CodeFights offers game-changing hiring system
October 26, 2017 - 17:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Business Insider on Wednesday, October 25 published an article about CodeFights, a global platform created by a group of Armenians whose website helps programmers to improve their skills by offering them coding challenges.
CodeFights has developed a new system designed to help recruiters evaluate job candidates based on the candidates' skills rather than on what they've listed on their résumés, Business Insider reveals.
For the past two years, CodeFights, which was founded by former Google and Oracle engineers, has been helping companies recruit new employees by screening programmers who came to its site to practice their coding. After seeing how well CodeFights' site worked for finding talented engineers, the company's partners, which include Uber, Asana, and Evernote, urged CodeFights to create tools they could use internally to screen job candidates.
The result is CodeFightsR. The system helps companies evaluate job applicants based on their programming skills. Companies can use CodeFights R to send applicants a programming test. The system assesses candidates' skill levels based on how they do on the test. Hiring managers can then look at applicants' scores to figure out which ones to bring in for an interview.
The system is designed to evaluate candidates objectively, rather than having assessments clouded by conscious or unconscious biases. CodeFightsR can point hiring managers to candidates who actually have the skills they're looking for, regardless of their gender or race or the school they graduated from.
But companies can also use CodeFightsR to find additional job candidates, not just screen existing ones.
Companies can use the CodeFightsR system to design programming bots and list them on CodeFights' public website. Programmers who visit CodeFights' site can play against the bots as a way of testing their skills. If they do well against a particular company's bot, they'll get a prompt asking if they are interested in job opportunities at that company. So, the system helps companies find qualified candidates who might not otherwise have gone through a formal application process.
Companies can also use CodeFightsR to figure out how to improve their hiring process. The system offers automated feedback on companies' hiring processes.
CodeFights hopes the new set of recruiting tools will help it add many more stories to the wall.
On CodeFights, programmers create free accounts and then play in challenges against each other, or against bots built by the company. There are leaderboards, points, and other features that track the players’ skill levels over time. That strategy has expanded to include branded gaming challenges with partners who help design the games.
Top stories
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
Partner news
Latest news
Marcus Miller says put off his concert tour to perform in Armenia The annual festival will be held in the Armenian capital from October 26 to November 3, with Miller's concert slated for Thursday.
Armenian architect to build futuristic supertall skyscraper in Manhattan Meganom has received the go-ahead to build the 262 Fifth Avenue tower in New York from the city's Department of Buildings.
'Forced into Genocide' presents memoirs of Armenian soldier It features an introduction by Dr. Sergio La Porta, Berberian Professor of Armenian Studies at Fresno State and a foreword by Dr. Israel Charny.
Raqqa Armenian church cross replaced with Islamic State flag Raqqa’s famed Armenian Catholic Church of the Martyrs and the Greek Catholic Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation were both ravaged.