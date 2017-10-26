Foreign minister says Iranians not fooled by U.S. game
October 26, 2017 - 18:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday, October 26 that the Iranians will not be fooled by the U.S. game and unmoved by its fake sympathy, IRNA reports.
'Lose the 'standing with the Iranian people' mantra. They elected their president w/6 million more popular votes & 73% turnout. Compare?,' Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.
'Faux sympathy for Iranians belied by Trump's use of fake name for Persian Gulf, calling them terrorist nation & banning them from visiting.'
'U.S. changed one elected gov't in Iran in 1953. It has tried a repeat since 79. Iranians not fooled by US game nmoved by fake sympathy.'
Top stories
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) per a new poll out of the state of Nevada.
Partner news
Latest news
Marcus Miller says put off his concert tour to perform in Armenia The annual festival will be held in the Armenian capital from October 26 to November 3, with Miller's concert slated for Thursday.
Armenian architect to build futuristic supertall skyscraper in Manhattan Meganom has received the go-ahead to build the 262 Fifth Avenue tower in New York from the city's Department of Buildings.
'Forced into Genocide' presents memoirs of Armenian soldier It features an introduction by Dr. Sergio La Porta, Berberian Professor of Armenian Studies at Fresno State and a foreword by Dr. Israel Charny.
Raqqa Armenian church cross replaced with Islamic State flag Raqqa’s famed Armenian Catholic Church of the Martyrs and the Greek Catholic Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation were both ravaged.