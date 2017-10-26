Foreign minister says Iranians not fooled by U.S. game

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday, October 26 that the Iranians will not be fooled by the U.S. game and unmoved by its fake sympathy, IRNA reports.

'Lose the 'standing with the Iranian people' mantra. They elected their president w/6 million more popular votes & 73% turnout. Compare?,' Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

'Faux sympathy for Iranians belied by Trump's use of fake name for Persian Gulf, calling them terrorist nation & banning them from visiting.'

'U.S. changed one elected gov't in Iran in 1953. It has tried a repeat since 79. Iranians not fooled by US game nmoved by fake sympathy.'