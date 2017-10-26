Syrian army retakes largest island in Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has liberated Saqr Island in Deir ez-Zor this afternoon, following a 15 hour operation against the Islamic State (IS) that began last night, Al-Masdar News reveals.

Led by the elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Army advanced from the recently liberated Industrial District and its corresponding dock, entering Saqr Island from its western flank.

Once the Tigers crossed the Euphrates and entered Saqr Island, the remaining Islamic State militants attempted to hold their posts near Central Park, but were ultimately forced to withdraw.

With Saqr Island’s liberation today, the Syrian Arab Army has now successfully secured the Industrial District and taken control of one of the Islamic State’s largest supply hubs.