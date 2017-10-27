Houthi forces fire ballistic missile at Saudi Army base
October 27, 2017 - 14:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Houthi forces fired a ballistic missile at an army base inside Saudi Arabia last night, marking the second time this month that they have targeted installations inside the KSA, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to Houthi media relations, their forces fired a Qaher-M2 ballistic missile towards the Saudi Army base in the Beir Askar area of the Najran Region.
Houthi media relations added that their ballistic missile hit the Saudi Army base, destroying a storage hangar that was filled with weapons and food.
No video has been released yet.
Photo. Hani Mohammed-AP
