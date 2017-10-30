// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran earthquake felt in Karabakh

Iran earthquake felt in Karabakh
October 30, 2017 - 12:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An earthquake measuring 4-5 on the Mercalli intensity scale in Iran was felt in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) too.

The earthquake hit at 10:51am (GMT 0651) Sunday, October 29 and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicenter of the quake was about 22 kilometers southwest of the city of Parsabad.

