Iran earthquake felt in Karabakh
October 30, 2017 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An earthquake measuring 4-5 on the Mercalli intensity scale in Iran was felt in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) too.
The earthquake hit at 10:51am (GMT 0651) Sunday, October 29 and had a depth of 10 kilometers.
The epicenter of the quake was about 22 kilometers southwest of the city of Parsabad.
