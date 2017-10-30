Armenian artists create Hans Christian Andersen statue in Moscow

PanARMENIAN.Net - A statue of Danish author Hans Christian Andersen was unveiled in a Moscow park dedicated to the 850th anniversary of the city's foundation.

The monument is authored by Vahe and Mikayel Soghoyan, honored artists of both Armenia and Russia.

The famous writer, who is best recognized for his fairy tales, is sculpted in a standing position, holding an umbrella in one hand and a top hat in the other.

Sitting on the top hat is Thumbelina, while the Ugly Duckling is walking side by side with Andersen.