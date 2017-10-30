Globe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new research
October 30, 2017 - 12:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - London has been pipped by Paris in a global search to find the world's most 'elegant' city, The Daily Mail says.
The French capital topped the table of 100 of the globe's most cultured and fashionable places with London still managing to beat stylish contenders from everywhere else on the planet.
The wide-ranging list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
Cleanliness, culture and style were also included with the scores provided by fashion experts, architects and others.
With the exception of New York, every other city in the top ten was in Europe with Italy providing four of them and France two - Paris and Bordeaux. Vienna came third and Barcelona sixth.
The only other British cities to feature in the full list of 100 - compiled by fashion app Zalando - were Edinburgh at 38 and Brighton at 69 while Tokyo was the only non-European or American city in the top 30.
A spokesman for Zalando said: 'We know that elegance cannot be bought. Rather, the quality pertains to something more subtle and difficult to define.
'While trends change, true elegance never goes out of style.
'It's not just the people, but the cities themselves, with their unique architecture and cultural landscapes, that make a destination elegant.'
A total of 400 cities were analysed to come up with the list. Scores for each of the factors were then averaged out to find a total out of five.
