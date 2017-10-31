Egyptian Air Force wipes out entire Islamic State convoy
October 31, 2017 - 10:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Egyptian Air Force destroyed an entire Islamic State (ISIS) weapons convoy near the Libyan border on Monday, October 30, the military command in Cairo reported, according to Al-Masdar News.
Led by their F-16s, the Egyptian Air Force destroyed at least a half dozen supply vehicles that were filled with a variety of weapons coming from Libya.
Video footage of the Egyptian Air Force destroying this convoy was released last night:
The Egyptian Air Force has been increasing their monitoring missions near their border with Libya due to the Islamic State’s attempts to increase their presence inside this North African nation.
