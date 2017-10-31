Iran says will never renegotiate nuclear deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on Tuesday, October 31 that the Islamic Republic will not renegotiate the nuclear deal, or its defense issues, IRNA reports.

Shamkhani who was speaking to reporters at Iran's Press Exhibition in Tehran, said, 'Besides the fact that Iran has practically shown it is abiding by the deal, the International Atomic Energy Agancy has verified it eight times, too.'

Iran and major world powers signed the nuclear deal in 2015 under which Iran accepted to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for sanction relief. However, US President Donald Trump has claimed that he would cancel the deal or put it to re-negotiation.

'We will not renegotiate any article of the JCPOA, whatsoever, and there would be no more talks on the defense issues, under any circumstances,' Shamkhani said.

Talks on Iran's missile program is over and we will supply our needs within our domestic capabilities, he said.

The 23rd Press Exhibition began on October 27 in Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran and runs until November 2.