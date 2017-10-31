Brazil's recognition of Genocide vital for bilateral ties: Armenia president
October 31, 2017 - 17:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Federal Senate of Brazil in 2015 was one of the two most important events that took place during ambassador of Brazil Edson Marinho Duarte Monteiro's tenure in Armenia, president Serzh Sargsyan said on Tuesday, October 31.
Sargsyan was meeting the Brazilian envoywho is completing his diplomatic mission in the country.
Thanking ambassador Monteiro for his fruitful efforts, the president noted with satisfaction that the period was marked by numerous initiatives aimed at developing the Armenian-Brazilian relations in different sectors.
Sargsyan said the ambassador had managed to make the best possible presentation of Brazil’s rich and multifaceted culture in Armenia, promoting thereby friendship between the two countries and peoples through culture.
Also, Sargsyan singled out two remarkable events that occurred during the ambassador’s tenure, namely the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Brazil, which, according to the president, was a good occasion to highlight the warmth and strength of Armenian-Brazilian relationship, and the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Federal Senate of Brazil in 2015.
The Brazilian ambassador, in turn, thanked the president for the reception and went on to stress that it was a great pleasure and responsibility for him to work in hospitable Armenia, which boasts ancient history and rich culture, and which he was leaving with awesome impressions.
