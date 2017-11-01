Kaspersky Lab warns of new cyber attack against Armenian banks

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kaspersky Lab has warned of a new cyber attack against financial institutions of Russia, Armenia and Malaysia, Russian media report.

Called Silence, the new attack currently focuses on card processing of banks. It is aimed at stealing money from financial institutions rather than from end users, senior antivirus expert of Kaspersky Lab Sergei Lozhkin was cited as saying on Tuesday, October 31.

According to experts, the attack occurs through targeted phishing emails with malicious attachments. Scammers then send messages on behalf of real employees, thus practically causing no suspicion.

Ultimately, scammers get the opportunity to study the infrastructure of the bank, as well as monitor employees: for example, by recording videos from screens during daily working activity.