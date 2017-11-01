Armenia signs agreement with Russia on $100 mln defense loan
November 1, 2017 - 11:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow will soon supply Yerevan with a batch of weapons under the current contract, while the implementation of a new $100 million loan agreement, which has already been signed, will begin after the completion of all intergovernmental approvals, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has said.
"We will implement the previous agreement by the end of the year and are expecting new supplies one of these days, and by the end of the year we will conclude all issues related to the previous agreement," Sargsyan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
"We have already signed a new agreement in Yerevan, it must go through all the Russian and Armenian authorities, then the ratification procedure, and afterwards we will start working with relevant manufacturers from the Russian side to implement this program."
The state export credit will be provided for 20 years (including a five-year grace period) with a 3% annual interest rate.
Top stories
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
'The Flight Attendant', an upcoming novel by American writer of Armenian origin Chris Bohjalian will be adapted for television series.
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a summit on October 16 in Geneva, Switzerland.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia launches major tourism campaign in Lebanon, Gulf states A large-scale marketing campaign promoting Armenia as a tourist destination launched in Lebanon and the Gulf states on October 25.
One more big Hollywood producer accused of sexual harassment Since that incident in the early 1990s, Henstridge has found success as an actress — starring in the films “Species” and “The Whole Nine Yards.”
Russia's long-range bombers strike Islamic State in Deir ez-Zor The Russian Aerospace Forces reportedly struck the IS inside the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, but the exact location was not specified.
Approximately Correct: Embracing diffusion of AI research in Armenia Two weeks ago, Lipton arrived in Yerevan, Armenia to attend the Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences workshop.