Midfield Armenian Mkhitaryan says ready to overcome challenges

PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of the Armenian national team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan admitted that he cried some days thinking that nothing would work out, the footballer said in an interview with Match TV.

"After signing a contract with the United, everything was like a dream, I could not believe it was happening to me. Of course, I was very happy, for several weeks I could not come to my senses. When I played in Metallurg, people thought it would be hard for me to reach United and Dortmund. But I am ready to overcome difficulties, they make me stronger," he said.

"I cried sometimes as I thought it would not work out. But the next day I forgot and went out to the field and I trained. I was engaged 100%, maybe more."

Speaking about working with United coach Jose Mourinho, he said: "Many do not like him but you can not be loved by everyone. He is one of the greatest trainers in the world, which he has already proved."