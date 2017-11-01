// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian Army, Hezbollah score big advance in Deir ez-Zor

November 1, 2017 - 13:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies on Wednesday, November 1 scored another big advance in the western countryside of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Masdar News reveals.

Backed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah, the Syrian Arab Army continued their advance along the Deir ez-Zor-Albukamal Road, liberating at least 11km of territory east of the T-2 Pumping Station.

This advance comes just 24 hours after the Syrian Army and their allies liberated 7km along the Deir ez-Zor-Albukamal Road and reached two towns east of the T-2 Station.

The Syrian Arab Army and their allies launched Operation Dawn 3 earlier this week in a new bid to reach the strategic border-city of Albukamal.

Albukamal is located along the Iraqi border and is considered the Islamic State’s new de facto capital in Syria.

The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

