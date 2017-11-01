Syrian Army, Hezbollah score big advance in Deir ez-Zor
November 1, 2017 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies on Wednesday, November 1 scored another big advance in the western countryside of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Masdar News reveals.
Backed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah, the Syrian Arab Army continued their advance along the Deir ez-Zor-Albukamal Road, liberating at least 11km of territory east of the T-2 Pumping Station.
This advance comes just 24 hours after the Syrian Army and their allies liberated 7km along the Deir ez-Zor-Albukamal Road and reached two towns east of the T-2 Station.
The Syrian Arab Army and their allies launched Operation Dawn 3 earlier this week in a new bid to reach the strategic border-city of Albukamal.
Albukamal is located along the Iraqi border and is considered the Islamic State’s new de facto capital in Syria.
