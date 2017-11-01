President says $1 billion investment project coming to Armenia
November 1, 2017 - 17:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Investors Club of Armenia will make a big presentation in Yerevan about the launch of a major investment program, worth a little more than $1 billion, president Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
The investment will mainly be made into the energy sector of Armenia, which includes the modernization of the Electric Networks of Armenia, the construction of a new hydroelectric power station and enterprises for the manufacture of products for power engineers with Schneider Electric, a well-known company," Sargsyan said.
"And I think this product will find its way to the Russian market."
Also, Sargsyan said that work is underway to establish a Russian-Armenian fund which will focus on investments for IT, energy, high-tech products.
Top stories
Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from the mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia.
20,149 optical-mechanical devices were manufactured in the reporting period against the 3,388 produced in the same period last year.
Yandex and Uber said they will join forces in the six countries to create a new company operating in some 127 cities.
“A more efficient and reliable energy distribution network is important for economic growth in Armenia”, - said Sonali Tang.
Partner news
Latest news
One more big Hollywood producer accused of sexual harassment Since that incident in the early 1990s, Henstridge has found success as an actress — starring in the films “Species” and “The Whole Nine Yards.”
Russia's long-range bombers strike Islamic State in Deir ez-Zor The Russian Aerospace Forces reportedly struck the IS inside the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, but the exact location was not specified.
Approximately Correct: Embracing diffusion of AI research in Armenia Two weeks ago, Lipton arrived in Yerevan, Armenia to attend the Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences workshop.
Armenia condemns New York City attack Armenia strongly condemns the attack in New York City which involved a man striking and killing eight people on a bike path.