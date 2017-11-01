Russia's long-range bombers strike Islamic State in Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, November 1 announced that their long-range bombers carried out a powerful attack against the Islamic State (ISIS) group in Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

The Russian Aerospace Forces reportedly struck the Islamic State inside the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, but the exact location was not specified by the Ministry of Defense.

No further details have been released.

This latest attack comes just 24 hours after a Russian submarine fired several cruise missiles towards the Islamic State’s positions in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.