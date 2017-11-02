Business environment has improved in Armenia, PM Karapetyan says
November 2, 2017 - 17:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The business environment has improved in Armenia, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said on Thursday, November 2.
According to him, both businessmen and diplomats who protect the business interests of their countries agree with him, Panorama.am reports.
"We have simplified the tax and border checkpoint mechanisms, the return of VAT, provision of licenses," Karapetyan said.
"Besides, today nothing hinders consultations between business circles and government representatives."
Commenting on the latest Doing Business report, the prime minister said Armenia has registered both good and bad results.
The weak points, he said, refer to the judicial system, bankruptcy institutions, as well as bank credits.
Armenia ranks 47 on the ease of doing business index against the 38 spot last year, the 15th anniversary edition of the World Bank Group’s annual Doing Business report revealed.
