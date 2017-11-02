// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iraqi troops advance towards Turkey, Syria borders

Iraqi troops advance towards Turkey, Syria borders
November 2, 2017 - 18:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi forces have continued to advance north towards the area lying between the Turkish and Syrian borders, Anadolu Agency reports.

Troops are reportedly moving toward the area located between the Faysh Khabur border crossing linking northern Iraq’s Kurdish region to Syria and a planned border terminal that will link the same region to Turkey’s southeastern Sirnak province.

On Wednesday, November 1, Peshmerga officials loyal to northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said the Faysh Khabur crossing remained operational and “under Peshmerga control”.

In mid-October, Iraqi government forces moved into all parts of the country “disputed” between Baghdad and the Erbil-based KRG, including the oil-rich Kirkuk province.

Previously, Iraqi forces had been deployed along the Tal Afar-Zummar-Mosul highway roughly 100 kilometers from the site of Turkey’s planned Ovakoy border terminal.

Iraqi forces, however, have since redeployed to the town of Zummar west of the Tigris River, reducing their distance from Ovakoy to about 40 kilometers.

Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci said Wednesday that the planned Ovakoy border terminal would serve as “an alternate route” that would enhance Turkish trade activity with Iraq.

Earlier this week, Iraqi forces assumed control of the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing linking Turkey with northern Iraq.

In a statement, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said the federal government would also soon assume control over all the country’s border crossings with neighboring Syria.

Located on the Tigris River, the Faysh Khabur crossing has remained under the control of the KRG since 1991.

Tension has mounted steadily between Baghdad and the KRG since Sept. 25, when the latter held an illegitimate referendum on regional independence.

Related links:
AA. Iraqi govt forces advance towards Turkey, Syria borders
 Top stories
Globe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new researchGlobe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new research
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
U.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand CanyonU.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand Canyon
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal rowCher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal row
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
Azerbaijan detains, abuses gay and transgender people
Islamic State sent elite troops, tanks to Syria from Iraq: media
Tillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protesters
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
President says Armenia had higher expectations from EAEU membership He says, however, there is no need to talk about the correctness of Armenia's accession to the EAPS as "the results speak for themselves."
Russian lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial Ryzhkov and the Russian MPs laid flowers at the eternal fire and honored the memory of the holy martyrs with a moment of silence.
Business environment has improved in Armenia, PM Karapetyan says According to him, both businessmen and diplomats who protect the business interests of their countries agree with him.
Armenia moves closer to eliminating economic gender gap: report Based on the WEF’s wage equality survey, the country has, again, improved its position, claiming the 41st spot against last year’s 50th.